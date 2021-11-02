LEADERS ON VETERAN TREATMENT COURTS, CRISIS OF VETS WITH SUBSTANCE ABUSE DISORDER: WEBINAR--MEDIA INVITED NOV 4 AT 2 PM
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media is invited to attend a webinar for the overall awareness of Veterans Treatment Courts during the month of November in honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11th. Addressing the "crisis of veterans’ substance use disorder," November 4 at 2P.M., speakers will be:
• Judge Robert Russell, who launched one of the first veterans drug court in the nation in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2008.
• Four-Star Gen. Barry McCaffrey (Ret.), former Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, where he served as the nation's "Drug Czar" and helped increase drug courts from eight to the current 3000+.
• And David Lee, a veteran who will tell about his own journey, the difficulties he encountered when he returned from duty, and how being a participant and graduate of a Veterans Treatment Court changed his life. He now serves as a Veterans Treatment Court mentor.
The event is hosted by Averhealth, who specializes in providing substance use monitoring services nationwide tailored to the unique needs of courts and social service agencies that operate at the holistic intersection of health care and criminal justice. In announcing the event, Jacquie Sheehey, Director of Marketing & Partner Relations for Averhealth, stated:
"A record nearly 100,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the past year due to COVID with the lack of isolation and support. Veterans are included in this number as well with them returning from their military duty with substance use disorder, trauma and PTSD. There is such a need for continued treatment, accountability and testing to ensure this number decreases." Military Times reports that "the suicide rate among active-duty troops and veterans has outpaced the also-rising rate in the general population in recent years." The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that "an average of 20 veterans die from suicide per day."
Sheehey continued, "One in six veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffers from a substance use issue – a link, research shows, that’s tied to combat-related mental illness and, if untreated, can lead to criminal activity."
"With Veterans Day approaching, combat ending and substance use showing no signs of abating during this prolonged pandemic, we are featuring veterans treatment courts – alternative programs across the country that tap into military and veteran culture to help those who served our nation."
The veterans treatment court model requires regular court appearances, mandatory attendance at treatment sessions, and frequent and random testing for drug and alcohol use. Without this structure, these veterans will reoffend and remain in the criminal justice system. The veterans treatment court ensures they meet their obligations to themselves, the court, and their community.
During this insightful webinar about the history, benefits and future of veterans treatment courts, you’ll hear from the nation’s thought leaders on this unique and successful program to help veterans overcome challenges.
The webinar is scheduled for November 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern. We would be delighted to share details or arrange for interviews with any of the participants ahead or after that date.
Learn more about the participants and the event in the webinar link: Webinar Registration - Zoom
Jacquie Sheehey
Director of Marketing & Partner Relations
919.604.2513
jsheehey@averhealth.com
averhealth.com
Bob Weiner
202-306-1200 or land 301-283-0821 weinerpublic@comcast.net
Jacquie Sheehey or Robert Weiner
• Judge Robert Russell, who launched one of the first veterans drug court in the nation in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2008.
• Four-Star Gen. Barry McCaffrey (Ret.), former Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, where he served as the nation's "Drug Czar" and helped increase drug courts from eight to the current 3000+.
• And David Lee, a veteran who will tell about his own journey, the difficulties he encountered when he returned from duty, and how being a participant and graduate of a Veterans Treatment Court changed his life. He now serves as a Veterans Treatment Court mentor.
The event is hosted by Averhealth, who specializes in providing substance use monitoring services nationwide tailored to the unique needs of courts and social service agencies that operate at the holistic intersection of health care and criminal justice. In announcing the event, Jacquie Sheehey, Director of Marketing & Partner Relations for Averhealth, stated:
"A record nearly 100,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the past year due to COVID with the lack of isolation and support. Veterans are included in this number as well with them returning from their military duty with substance use disorder, trauma and PTSD. There is such a need for continued treatment, accountability and testing to ensure this number decreases." Military Times reports that "the suicide rate among active-duty troops and veterans has outpaced the also-rising rate in the general population in recent years." The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that "an average of 20 veterans die from suicide per day."
Sheehey continued, "One in six veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffers from a substance use issue – a link, research shows, that’s tied to combat-related mental illness and, if untreated, can lead to criminal activity."
"With Veterans Day approaching, combat ending and substance use showing no signs of abating during this prolonged pandemic, we are featuring veterans treatment courts – alternative programs across the country that tap into military and veteran culture to help those who served our nation."
The veterans treatment court model requires regular court appearances, mandatory attendance at treatment sessions, and frequent and random testing for drug and alcohol use. Without this structure, these veterans will reoffend and remain in the criminal justice system. The veterans treatment court ensures they meet their obligations to themselves, the court, and their community.
During this insightful webinar about the history, benefits and future of veterans treatment courts, you’ll hear from the nation’s thought leaders on this unique and successful program to help veterans overcome challenges.
The webinar is scheduled for November 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern. We would be delighted to share details or arrange for interviews with any of the participants ahead or after that date.
Learn more about the participants and the event in the webinar link: Webinar Registration - Zoom
Jacquie Sheehey
Director of Marketing & Partner Relations
919.604.2513
jsheehey@averhealth.com
averhealth.com
Bob Weiner
202-306-1200 or land 301-283-0821 weinerpublic@comcast.net
Jacquie Sheehey or Robert Weiner
Weiner Public News
+1 202-306-1200
email us here