DCS encourages community involvement during National Adoption Month

Phoenix, AZ (November 2, 2021)

Every year, hundreds of children in Arizona’s foster care system wait for a family to call their own.

With November marking National Adoption Month, the Department of Child Safety (DCS) would like to take this opportunity to increase awareness about the children in care currently available for adoption in Arizona.

“Every child deserves to thrive in a safe, permanent home,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Adoption is a vital part of achieving that goal. National Adoption Month highlights the ongoing need to recruit adoptive parents and the support available for both adoptive and foster families. All of Arizona is grateful to those who work tirelessly to make a positive difference in children’s lives.”

Adoption is the legal process of becoming the parent of a child. It includes all of the rights and responsibilities of being a parent. As an adoptive parent, you will have the opportunity to provide a loving home to a child who has experienced neglect and/or abuse. But you won’t just change their lives; they will change your life forever too!

“My family grew to eight children because when you foster, you have experiences and your heart fills up when you open your heart and home to these kids,” said foster and adoptive parent Clint Christianson. “Once you make the choice, you never go back. There comes a point when a child needs a permanent home and you can’t see them going anywhere else.”

The Arizona Department of Child Safety makes it as easy as possible to connect a child in need with their forever family.

If you are interested in adopting, here are five things to know about adopting a child from DCS care:

1. The Kids.

Children enter foster through no fault of their own. They become eligible for adoption because their parents are unable to safely care for them and a court determines the best option for a child is an adoptive home. You can view the bios of some of the children looking for a forever home by visiting Arizona’s Heart Gallery.

2. Almost everyone is initially eligible to adopt.

Any adult resident of Arizona aged 18 years and older is eligible to adopt. A person can be married, unmarried, divorced, widowed or legally separated.

3. Certification is required in Arizona.

Adoptive parents must become certified by the court prior to adopting a child. The certification process includes:

Completing a written application

Attending an adoption orientation and training (this isn’t required but recommended)

Passing a criminal history and child abuse background check

Verifying you can support a child financially and emotionally.

4. The process is free.

While private adoptions can cost thousands of dollars, you don’t have to pay to adopt a child from DCS. In fact, in many cases depending on the child’s needs they may be eligible to receive a monthly adoption subsidy until the child turns 18. In addition, DCS provides for the child’s health insurance and covers the costs for an adoption attorney.

5. You can start the process today.

You can begin the adoption process now by watching orientation videos on the DCS website. The videos provide an overview of the process for both adoption and foster care.

You can also email or call us at 1-877 KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633) if you have questions about the adoption process.

“Adoption places children into permanent homes where they can flourish and grow up to become happy, healthy, productive members of our community,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “I urge every person, community, and partner organization to renew their commitment to increasing the number of Arizona children who find permanency through a loving, adoptive family."

