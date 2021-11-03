OnPage Integrates With Single Sign-On Solutions to Improve Secure Authentication

OnPage Incident Alert Management Enables Secure Access to Its System via Okta and OneLogin SSO

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident management company, today announced the availability of new integrations with leading single sign-on (SSO) solutions Okta and OneLogin. The latest integrations allow for a secure authentication process when users log in to the OnPage system using their SSO account credentials.

“New technology is expected to streamline workflows and remove bottlenecks,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “Our latest SSO integrations streamline the login process to the OnPage system and ensure that only authenticated, verified users have access to OnPage’s mobile application and enterprise web dashboard. Users can now spend less time memorizing complex passwords and more time managing critical incidents through OnPage.”

OnPage-SSO integrations provide a seamless, streamlined login experience for incident response teams. The powerful SSO integrations enable teams to securely access the OnPage system from anywhere using a single set of login credentials. OnPage’s SSO integrations are designed to eliminate password fatigue and improve the efficiency and productivity of modern response teams.

The integrations work based on certificate exchanges and bi-directional trust relationships between OnPage and the SSO identity provider. To initiate the integrations, users require an enterprise-level subscription to Okta or OneLogin and must have administrator access to OnPage. Following successful setup, users can start accessing the entire OnPage system directly from their SSO enterprise accounts. OnPage continuously releases advanced, scalable integrations to meet the needs of customers across all industries, such as healthcare, IoT and information technology.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

