Troopers Rescue Two People From Vehicle Fire Following Harford County Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(BEL AIR, MD) –Maryland state troopers rescued two men from a vehicle fire following a crash Saturday in Harford County.

At about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday,  Trooper First Class Jack Hadley and Trooper First Class Stanley Gustaitis, both assigned to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack, were in the area of the 2800 Block of Belair Road when they observed a gray Volkswagen traveling south at an excessive speed on Belair Road. According to a preliminary investigation, shortly after the Volkswagen passed, the troopers heard a loud crash and observed smoke in the area.

Both troopers responded to the crash scene, which occurred at the intersection of Belair and Reckord roads. According to a preliminary investigation, the Volkswagen struck a Jeep Cherokee, which had pulled out from Reckord Road. The Jeep crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.

The two troopers extricated a male victim from the burning Jeep and moved him to safety. The driver of the Volkswagen was also trapped. Concerned the fire could spread to the Volkswagen, the troopers rescued the driver and moved him to safety.

The driver of the Volkswagen was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore while the driver of the Jeep was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of their injuries. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

