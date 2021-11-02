The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association  Presents  The Fall 2021 Virtual Career Fair (VCF)

Virtual Career Fair 2021

Career opportunities are available nationwide a must attend the virtual career fair with top corporations ready to interview candidates like you.

You can’t just sit there and wait for people to give you that golden dream. You’ve got to get out there and make it happen for yourself.” ” — Diana Ross

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association invites its members and community of followers to a free three (3) hour virtual career fair (VCF) event on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from noon to 3:0pm (EDT). This is our chapter’s sixth VCF since March 2020. 300 exceptional, diverse applicants will be provided with a list of nationwide career opportunities prior to the event, be able to meet face-to-face for up to 8-minutes with recruiters from each major corporation during the session, and submit their resumes. We offered a resume review session on October 28th at 6:00 pm (EDT) by Ms. Gisela Belinfante, MHRM, Founder & CEO of Resume Journeys. https:www.resumejourneys.com

Corporate recruiters are seeking applicants for positions as interns, junior to seasoned employees, and mid-level managers. Fields of opportunities include accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, attorneys, business management, designers, banking, project and program managers, commercial real estate, sales personnel, software engineers, analysts, directors, management trainees, and many more areas. Travel and relocation options may be offered. All applicant attendees are required to register on Eventbrite https://bit.ly/VCFFall2021 before attending the VCF prior to attending the event.

What applicants should know: Attendees Value Proposition

- Career opportunities for a wide range of skill and professional levels.

- All undergraduate and graduate degrees are welcome to join us.

- MBA is not required.

- Resumes you submit will be sent directly to the corporate recruiters.

- Review available career opportunities prior to the event.

- Video Interviews with corporate recruiters - one on one

The National Black MBA Association’s Virtual Career Fair seasonal series was developed in 2020 to continue the connection of career opportunities for applicants to meet with corporate recruiters. The in-place career fairs were canceled in March 2020 because of the restrictions of Covid-19 against public gatherings.

To date, corporate recruiters representing FBI, HSBC, Estée Lauder Companies, FHLBNY, Beam Suntory, Fitch Ratings, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Church & Dwight, Teva will be in attendance. Up to fifteen companies will join our event.

Corporate inquires and interest should be directed to: vpoperations@nyblackmba.org.

Applicant inquiries are to contact employment@nyblackmba.org.

About the National Black MBA Association Established in 1970, the National Black MBA Association is dedicated to developing partnerships that result in the creation of intellectual and economic wealth in the black community. In partnership with over four hundred of the country's top business organizations, the association has inroads into a wide range of industries as well as the public and private sector with forty chapters and over 20,000 members, nationwide. Yet all NBMBAA's partners have one thing in common – they are all committed to our organization's goals and values.