ARTREVSOL & SIXX ENT PRESENT RIIYOO & LIL LEE - "WAY UP" | MUSIC VIDEO

The Jay Legion directed visual for Culture Cinema is on point and is more than enough to satisfy Riiyoo & Lil Lee's growing fan base.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevsol & Sixx Entertainment present one of the hottest emerging duos in hip hop, Riiyoo & Lil Lee, are back with the visuals for their single “Way Up”!!

“Way Up” is the definition of a G1 produced banger, quickly proving to be another hit for the streets and radio airwaves.

