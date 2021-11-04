The Jay Legion directed visual for Culture Cinema is on point and is more than enough to satisfy Riiyoo & Lil Lee's growing fan base.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevsol & Sixx Entertainment present one of the hottest emerging duos in hip hop, Riiyoo Lil Lee , are back with the visuals for their single “ Way Up ”!!“Way Up” is the definition of a G1 produced banger, quickly proving to be another hit for the streets and radio airwaves.The Jay Legion directed visual for Culture Cinema is on point and is more than enough to satisfy Riiyoo & Lil Lee's growing fan base.

ARTREVSOL & SIXX ENT PRESENT RIIYOO & LIL LEE - "WAY UP" | MUSIC VIDEO