COMMISSION LAUNCHES NEW, REDESIGNED WEBSITE

November 2, 2021

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission launched its redesigned, restructured website. The website provides information about Commission-regulated utilities, consumer information, utility-related legislative activity, the Emergency Services Communication Bureau (Maine 9-1-1), propane and natural gas safety and more to the public and other stakeholders.

The Commission's goals for the website redesign were: to streamline existing content provide a more user-friendly layout and navigation to make it more visually appealing, easily accessible, and searchable to improve consistency and organization throughout the website to optimize the site for mobile traffic The redesigned website allows the public and other stakeholders to access the docketing system more easily as well as live streaming of hearings and deliberations. It also provides easy access to consumer information and resources, social media, and news items. In most cases, users can locate utility information in just a few clicks of the mouse.

The Commission worked with InforME (Information Resource of Maine) to develop the website. InforME has extensive experience with website design for Maine State government. InforME has designed, developed and currently maintains the award-winning Maine.gov portal and has designed hundreds of Maine agency websites.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for customers and public utilities, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

