DHEC Encourages Healthy Lifestyles to Decrease Likelihood of Alzheimer’s

Columbia, S.C. – November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) would like to remind South Carolinians that healthy lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. According to the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report, approximately 95,000 South Carolinians are currently living with the disease. That number is expected to increase 26.3 percent by 2050.

Some risks to brain health, such as age and genetics, cannot be controlled. However, there are several health choices individuals can make to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's:

Get regular physical activity that raises your heart rate and increases blood flow to the brain and body.

Eat a balanced diet with less fat and more fruits and vegetables to help control weight. Obesity in middle age may increase your risk of dementia.

Get plenty of sleep. Not getting enough sleep may result in problems with memory and thinking.

Keep your blood pressure under control for a healthier body and brain. Heart disease and high blood pressure can damage your brain’s health.

Diabetes may increase your risk for dementia. Visit your doctor regularly to actively manage your diabetes.

Stop smoking. Smoking may increase your risk of cognitive decline.

Protect your head. Brain injury can increase your risk of cognitive decline.

Stay socially active and keep learning new things.

Many people living with Alzheimer's reside in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, where they can receive regular assistance. “DHEC continues to help administer CMS’s Civil Monetary Penalty (CMP) Reinvestment Program, which supports projects that benefit nursing home residents and improve their quality of life,” said Hayleigh Reavis, CMP coordinator. “DHEC recently awarded funding to an entity to implement a project called It’s Never Too Late (iN2L) that aims to help seniors improve their cognitive, social and emotional well-being through learning opportunities and recreational activities.”

For more information about Alzheimer’s Disease and the CMP Program, visit DHEC's webpage.

