Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Anderson County; 19 Livestock Exposed

Feb. 2, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a skunk found near Hiott Road and Lakewood Lane in Anderson, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One calf was directly exposed and multiple cows had potential exposure. It is rare that rabies is transmitted from one cow to another within a herd; however, out of an abundance of caution, the calf will be confined away from the herd, and the remaining cows will be observed for 180 days.

The skunk was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Jan. 29, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies Jan. 30, 2026. If you believe you, your family members, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA-approved rabies vaccinations are recommended to be vaccinated. Cattle and horses, however, are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, are also recommended to be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

This skunk is the second animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2026. Six animals have tested positive for rabies in South Carolina this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 138 positive cases a year. In 2025, 10 of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

