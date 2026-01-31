Submit Release
DPH Confirms Two Additional Winter Storm-Related Deaths in South Carolina, Bringing Total to Six

Jan. 31, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is announcing two additional deaths confirmed as being related to the winter storm that swept through the state this past weekend, bringing the total number of storm-related fatalities to six.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, an 85-year-old male died in Laurens County from hypothermia, and a death on Friday, Jan. 30, of a 91-year-old Laurens County female from hypothermia was ruled by the coroner as storm-related.

Earlier this week, DPH confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male in Oconee County and a 59-year-old male in Charleston County, from a slip-and-fall accident and hypothermia, respectively.

For questions regarding the fatalities, contact the appropriate coroner’s office.

