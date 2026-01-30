FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 58 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 847, Additional School and Public Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 30, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 58 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 847.

There are currently 443 people in quarantine and 20 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 24.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at one additional school: Lyman Elementary (students in quarantine to be determined).

Additionally, students remain in quarantine from the following schools: Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary (59 students in quarantine), Abner Creek Middle (35 students in quarantine), Libertas Academy (28 students in quarantine), New Prospect Elementary (25 students in quarantine), Inman Intermediate (22 students in quarantine), Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs Elementary (21 students in quarantine), Global Academy (11 students in quarantine), Cannons Elementary (8 students in quarantine), Mayo Elementary (8 students in quarantine), Sugar Ridge Elementary (fewer than 5 students in quarantine), Chapman High (fewer than 5 students in quarantine).

DPH has identified an additional location that an individual visited while infectious with measles. DPH has defined the time of potential exposure to others at the following location: Burger King, 6196 US-221, Roebuck, S.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. People who were exposed at Burger King, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 18.

Measles symptoms to watch for typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and include cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, and fever followed by a rash two to three days later that starts on the face then spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone who may have been exposed and develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, should immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so the provider can tell you what to do next. Arrangements like the use of masks or isolating you from others in waiting areas to evaluate you without putting others at risk of exposure may be necessary. You may be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

Complications are not reportable to DPH, but we have learned that 19 people, including both adults and children, have required hospitalization for complications of the disease since the beginning of the outbreak. Additional cases required medical care for measles but were not hospitalized. To protect privacy, DPH does not provide protected health information or any information that could identify persons.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 847 cases:

Under 5: 222

5-17: 539

18+: 69

Unknown: 17

Vaccination status:

760 unvaccinated, 15 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 20 vaccinated, and 52 unknown.

