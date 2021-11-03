Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,354 in the last 365 days.

1Path Launches New Assessment Division To Help Organizations Close Gaps In Their IT Maturity

1Path

Official Company Logo

1Path announces the addition of a new consultative division lead by former CTO Patrick Kinsella, who moves into a new role as Managing Director of Consulting.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Path, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, announced today the addition of a new consultative division lead by former CTO Patrick Kinsella, who moves into a new role as Managing Director of Consulting. The new division provides assessments related to Ransomware Resiliency, Hybrid Workforces, Digital Transformation, Cloud Solutions, and IT Maturity. 1Path aims to build upon their “trusted advisor” status by partnering with clients on all elements of their organization's technology strategy. It all begins with an in-depth evaluation so 1Path’s engineers can gain a better understanding of the environment.

“1Path has assembled an impressive team of Technical Account Managers, Virtual CIOs, and Sales Engineers with a deep understanding of information technology, security, cloud computing, and compliance,” says Luca Jacobellis, 1Path’s President of Managed Services. “1Path has always helped clients navigate their technology choices, but a lot of companies don’t know where to start. Our new technical assessments will change all that.”

1Paths new assessments include:

• Ransomware risk, recovery, and resiliency
• Hybrid workforce planning and support
• Digital transformations through analytics, M365, and app/dev
• Cloud solutions and migration readiness
• IT maturity broken down by department

“We are going to be building upon the trusted advisor status we have earned through the exemplary display of our core values and best-in-class QA scores,” explains Patrick Kinsella, the new Managing Director of Consulting. “Not only will we leverage these assessments as value drivers for our existing clients to help them close gaps and budget for upcoming quarters, but these offerings will enable us to land new companies with manageable engagements. We’ll be able to showcase 1Path’s capabilities and accelerate our growth with mature businesses and non-profits with whom we share common organizational values.”

Human error accounts for a growing numbers of data breaches, which is why technology alone cannot safeguard your organization. Breaches result in fines and penalties, reputational brand damage, and business closures. Because your “human firewall” presents such a significant security risk, 1Path’s assessments address organizational IT maturity holistically through threat discovery, workflow surveying, employee education, compliance, and strategy.

For more information about 1Path’s new Assessments, please contact us at www.1path.com/contact-us.

Jon Ulrich
1Path
+1 470-415-6027
marketing@1path.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

1Path Launches New Assessment Division To Help Organizations Close Gaps In Their IT Maturity

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.