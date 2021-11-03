1Path Launches New Assessment Division To Help Organizations Close Gaps In Their IT Maturity
1Path announces the addition of a new consultative division lead by former CTO Patrick Kinsella, who moves into a new role as Managing Director of Consulting.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Path, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, announced today the addition of a new consultative division lead by former CTO Patrick Kinsella, who moves into a new role as Managing Director of Consulting. The new division provides assessments related to Ransomware Resiliency, Hybrid Workforces, Digital Transformation, Cloud Solutions, and IT Maturity. 1Path aims to build upon their “trusted advisor” status by partnering with clients on all elements of their organization's technology strategy. It all begins with an in-depth evaluation so 1Path’s engineers can gain a better understanding of the environment.
“1Path has assembled an impressive team of Technical Account Managers, Virtual CIOs, and Sales Engineers with a deep understanding of information technology, security, cloud computing, and compliance,” says Luca Jacobellis, 1Path’s President of Managed Services. “1Path has always helped clients navigate their technology choices, but a lot of companies don’t know where to start. Our new technical assessments will change all that.”
1Paths new assessments include:
• Ransomware risk, recovery, and resiliency
• Hybrid workforce planning and support
• Digital transformations through analytics, M365, and app/dev
• Cloud solutions and migration readiness
• IT maturity broken down by department
“We are going to be building upon the trusted advisor status we have earned through the exemplary display of our core values and best-in-class QA scores,” explains Patrick Kinsella, the new Managing Director of Consulting. “Not only will we leverage these assessments as value drivers for our existing clients to help them close gaps and budget for upcoming quarters, but these offerings will enable us to land new companies with manageable engagements. We’ll be able to showcase 1Path’s capabilities and accelerate our growth with mature businesses and non-profits with whom we share common organizational values.”
Human error accounts for a growing numbers of data breaches, which is why technology alone cannot safeguard your organization. Breaches result in fines and penalties, reputational brand damage, and business closures. Because your “human firewall” presents such a significant security risk, 1Path’s assessments address organizational IT maturity holistically through threat discovery, workflow surveying, employee education, compliance, and strategy.
For more information about 1Path’s new Assessments, please contact us at www.1path.com/contact-us.
