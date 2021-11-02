Look at Me 4D named runner-up for favorite 3D/4D Ultrasound Studio in BR Parent's Magazine's 2021 Family Favorites List

BR Parents Magazine is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana based magazine that provides resources for parents in the area. Anna Bass - Look At Me 4D Imaging Owner

LIVINGSTON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Look at Me 4D Imaging has provided expectant parents with quality 3D/4D ultrasounds for less than a year, so this is a significant accomplishment."I am beyond excited to be one of the top 3D ultrasound studios in Baton Rouge," said Look at Me 4D owner Anna Bass. "This wouldn't be possible without having such amazing and supportive parents. I'm so happy to be able to capture such unforgettable memories for them."Owner Anna Bass is no stranger to an ultrasound machine, however. Anna has always dreamed of having her own business and helping expecting mothers experience the joy of pregnancy.She graduated from North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology in July 2010 and the Institute of Ultrasound Diagnostics in May 2011. Since graduation, Anna has worked at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer with a Registered Specialty in OB/GYN for ten years.She is passionate about providing pregnant families with the very best experience possible.Her goal is to make a positive experience that parents can share for years to come."I cannot wait to meet your baby and see all the new mommy and daddy faces light up when they get to see their little one for the first time," said Anna. "It really is such an amazing experience!"About Look at Me 4D Imaging.Look at Me 4D ultrasound studio is located just minutes from Baton Rouge in Livingston, Louisiana. To schedule your appointment, contact them at (225) 435-9749 or visit their website at lookatme4dimaging.com.In addition to ultrasounds, they have gender reveal packages, at-home fetal doppler monitors , and other baby boutique items.The Look at Me 4D studio is open six days a week, including evenings, to accommodate parents' work schedules.

