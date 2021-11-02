Builders FirstSource establishing operations in Jasper County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Builders FirstSource, a leading supplier of structural building products, today announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County. The $16 million investment will create 126 new jobs over the next five years.

Established in 1988, Builders FirstSource specializes in value-added components and services to the professional market for new residential construction, repair and remodeling. The company offers integrated solutions to shorten construction times, reduce costs, increase build quality, improve safety and reduce waste.

Located in Point South Park in Yemassee, the new Builders FirstSource location will allow the company to expand its offerings and production capacity. Additionally, this site will complement its 23 current locations throughout South Carolina, including its Cherry Point Yard in Ridgeland.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Builders FirstSource team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also approved a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with related project costs.

QUOTES

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in South Carolina. Builders FirstSource is invested in building communities, and our growth in South Carolina not only benefits the people of Jasper County, but our business as well. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with Jasper County.” -Builders FirstSource Division President Steve Herron

“Builders FirstSource’s decision to locate in Jasper County is yet another win for one of our state’s rural communities. This $16 million investment and 126 new jobs will make a significant impact across the Jasper community. We applaud Builders FirstSource for their commitment to doing business in South Carolina and are excited to see the great things they’ll continue to do here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Manufacturing continues to be a catalyst for investment and jobs across all areas of South Carolina. Builders FirstSource’s new operations in Jasper County are a testament to the business-friendly environment Team S.C. continues to cultivate. Congratulations to Builders FirstSource and Jasper County!” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Jasper County welcomes Builders FirstSource to the Point South Commerce Park, and we are thrilled with the 126 jobs they are creating in our community – a significant economic development announcement! We will continue to work with the company to ensure a business-friendly environment as they grow their operations in Jasper County, and we are happy to have Builders FirstSource as the newest member of our industrial community.” -Jasper County Council Chair Barbara Clark

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates Jasper County and Builders FirstSource on bringing good jobs to our area. Every job created affects the future of a local family, so we are excited to share in the good news of 126 new jobs in Yemassee. The great location at Exit 33 on I-95 will provide advantages to both the company and the employees who are hired, and we look forward to seeing this project realized.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chair Marty Sauls