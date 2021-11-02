15 Panels of Exceptional Investors & Entrepreneurs Look Back To Look Forward At The Global Investor Conference
Linqto’s Global Investor Conference kicks off on December 7th; a one-day event for accredited investors to gather and discuss future tech and investments
Linqto created the Global Investor Conference to help identify the most progressive entrepreneurs and investors building world changing companies”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees should expect a bumper day of panels as the conference virtually travels around the world demystifying trends and cutting through the noise by gathering insights from the brightest minds and the most influential investors. It specifically aims to reflect on our recent past in order to peer into the future. The last two years has seen the world suffer a great hiatus in the hands of COVID 19. It transformed every aspect of the world and has called for dramatic shifts in all arenas but predominantly our relationship with technology. No one could have predicted this year – we’ve literally moved into digital spheres; from NFT mania to metaverse landgrabs. It’s clear that in some arenas, crisis, can be a catalyst.
— Karim Nurani, Chief Strategy Officer, Linqto
As 2022 looms we must evolve, build back better, because the future is coming fast as the tempo of technology-driven change is accelerating. There will continue to be unexpected disruptive innovations – we must therefore peer into the future by glancing back at the past.
Linqto has selected the brightest entrepreneurs, brilliant minds and visionary investors to gather to discuss trends birthed from our recent past to confront and pre-empt the ‘future shock’ ahead, so that we might efficiently attain enough vision to make informed investment decisions. A more diverse digital world lies ahead.
Topics to be covered:
- NFTs
- Metaverse Landgrab
- DAOs
- Old Guard vs New Guard
- Gaming
- CBDCs
- A New Token Economy
- Crypto & Sports
- DeFi
- Ethereum
- Investment Perspectives
- Creating liquiditiy in an illiquid market
You can expect:
• 15+ Panels
• 50+ Industry Experts
• 1,000+ Registrations
• North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions
