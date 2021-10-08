Peter Loukianoff Joins Jim Mohen To Discuss The New Economy Underpinning NFTs
An event from Linqto, a secondary market for many unicorns; Coinbase, Uphold, Ripple, to network and learn from brilliant entrepreneurs and investors.SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Loukianoff, founder and general partner at Modern Venture Partners, will be joining Jim Mohen, CEO of tingtech to discuss 'The New Economy Underpinning NFTs'.
NFTs - They’ve proved to be much more than a flash in the pan; it’s fair to say that the non-fungible token (NFT) market has turned more than a few heads in 2021. The sheer volumes poured through these markets to buy unique digital tokens with ownership verifiable via the blockchain have been unprecedented (even for the cryptocurrency market). The market has pulled in $2.5 billion In the first half of this year alone. NFTs are fast proving to be more than just a collectible and could disrupt global trade completely. In this Linqto Learn we get to grips with the business economics underpinning NFTs and what this means for the future.
Peter Loukianoff
Peter Loukianoff has over 25 years of experience as a business innovator, leader and investor in Silicon Valley, Europe and Asia. He has been part of founding four successful venture capital firms, and raised funds for Alumni Ventures Group (AVG) – ranked by Pitchbook as the #3 most active VC firm in the US deploying over $250M per year in capital and managing a global portfolio of over 400 start-up companies; Black River Ventures, a US/European cross-border investment fund; Almaz Capital, one of the first technology funds focused on the Russian/CIS market; and Modern Venture Partners, a spin-off from AVG.
Previously, Mr. Loukianoff was a partner at Alloy Ventures and Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Co., where he worked on innovation strategies for multinational corporations. He has negotiated dozens of investment deals, served on numerous boards and done business in 40+ countries around the world. He got his start in venture capital as an intern at Kleiner Perkins during business school. Notable start-ups that he and his funds have backed, include Qik (acq. by Skype), Yandex (Nasdaq: YNDX), Relayr (acq. by MunichRe), Marqeta (Nasdaq: MQ), LitRes (acq. by Ozon.ru), nScaled (acq. by Acronis), Xactly (Nasdaq: XTLY), Acoldade (IPO) and Algorand (token sale).
Earlier, Peter was a founding team member and senior operating executive with several start-ups, including Autonomy, a pioneer in unstructured data applications, and Silicon Valley Data Science (acq. by Apple).
He earned an MBA and BS in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and is co-inventor on four mobile messaging patents
Jim Mohen
Jim co-founded Ting Tech, a distributed ledger technology platform for broadcasting sound enabled blockchain rewards through media. His prior roles with major Wall Street firms have included COO, Head of strategy and planning, VP of portfolio mergers and acquisitions, and advisor to private equity firms.
Jim has an expert knowledge of financial markets technology and trading systems. He holds several patents for innovations in web technology, and provisional patents for innovative blockchain based solutions. His notable projects include interactive music NFT’s, digital lotteries and gaming applications secured on a Blockchain.
Jim graduated magna cum laude from Manhattan College with degrees in Accounting & Economics, and a minor in Mathematics & Computer Science. After college, Jim worked as an auditor for Deloitte in the investment banking practice.
Linqto Learn is a series of educational events designed to keep our community of accredited investors up-to-date with new opportunities, trends, and the information you need to guide you through your financial journey. Do you want to gain more insights in private investing and blockchains ? Join us at theglobalinvestorconference.
We know that learning about new asset classes helps investors diversify their portfolios. Linqto Learn challenges the status quo by engaging speakers who push the margins and use technology and creativity to support investor relationships while introducing emerging asset classes.
From the gaming industry and digital assets at large to venture capital and modern e-commerce platforms, Linqto Learn offers the most comprehensive approach to support financial opportunities, and it all begins with education. These sessions are intimate with a maximum of 100 attendees and occur twice a month. Become a Linqto user and join the conversation!
