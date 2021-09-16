Monetizing the digital assets of brands and personalities via NFT’s with supermodel Carol Alt
Supermodel Carol Alt joins Jim Mohen, Claus Tomming and Peter Loukianoff on the 21st of September, to discuss monetising digital assets of brands via NFTsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Alt, Supermodel, author & Entrepreneur, Jim Mohen, CEO of Tingtech, Claus Tomming, CEO of Animaccord and Peter Loukianoff, Founder at Modern Venture Partners join Linqto at their Global Investor Conference on the 21st of September, to discuss monetising digital assets of brands via NFTs at 9: 50 am PT.
About the Panel:
This panel will explore how brands and personalities are monetizing their underutilized digital asset portfolio with NFT’s, and what comes next. We’ll examine successes and failures to date, and how one of the largest children’s media brands in the world is about to change the nature of global fan engagement. We’ll also look at how famous influencers are using NFT’s to interact and monetize their audience, along with how and who gets disintermediated in the process (Facebook, Google, the Paparazzi, Art Galleries). Other subjects will include:
• Using digital assets via NFT’s to establish a direct connection to your customer.
• Impact of the evolution of consumer behavior (shorter attention span, data privacy, content delivery options, etc.).
• What are underutilized digital assets and how do you monetize them?
• Sponsor expectations
• Case studies on uniting fragmented groups
Panel Bios:
Carol Alt
Supermodel/Author/Entrepreneur
Since her days as the world's most renowned Supermodel, gracing the covers of over 700 magazines, including 9 times on the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Cover, Carol has gone on to become a multi award-winning actor in over 60 movies, successful entrepreneur, best-selling author on Raw Food and Nutrition, the host of A Healthy You & Carol Alt on FOX News Channel, and a participant in two reality shows: the first season of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice and Italy's version of Dancing with the Stars.
Constantly on the lookout for new challenges, Carol’s most recent projects involve her pioneering work in Celebrity NFT’s.
In 1983, Carol self-produced a line of best-selling posters; starting a cottage industry that included posters, workout videos, and calendars. Since then, posters and calendars have become the benchmark for any and every rising, young supermodel. She was also one of the first celebrities to represent a successful line of skincare on QVC (called Le Mirador) and then went on to create her own line of skincare called Raw Essentials, which was acquired in 2013.
Touted by Elite Model Management owner, John Casablancas as "The model that started the Supermodel trend" and by the press as the first ever "SuperModel," Carol had an illustrious career, which has led to many other endeavors including co-founding her latest, still in stealth-mode, NFT startup called Izzarapap.
Jim Mohen. CEO & Co-Founder
Ting Tech, LLC
Jim co-founded Ting Tech, a distributed ledger technology platform for broadcasting sound enabled blockchain rewards through media. His prior roles with major Wall Street firms have included COO, Head of strategy and planning, VP of portfolio mergers and acquisitions, and advisor to private equity firms.
Jim has an expert knowledge of financial markets technology and trading systems. He holds several patents for innovations in web technology, and provisional patents for innovative blockchain based solutions. His notable projects include interactive music NFT’s, digital lotteries and gaming applications secured on a Blockchain.
Claus Tomming, CEO
Animaccord Ltd.
Claus Tomming is the CEO of Animaccord Animation Studio, a Moscow-based studio which produces animated films. Masha & the Bear, the #1 ranked show in its segment, is their main and most successful franchise, which has made Animaccord one of the largest privately-owned animation studios in the world.
Claus has spent his entire professional career in the entertainment industry, creating, producing and commercializing entertainment franchises across related business segments.
After graduating from CBS Business School in Copenhagen, he has been involved professionally in all aspects of the value chain at executive levels – from theatrical movie launch strategies at United International Pictures, to building up the Home Entertainment divisions at Egmont Group; delivering turn-key entertainment IP solutions for EMEA retail groups and scaling international brand businesses for such entertainment IPs as Start Wars, LEGO, Simpsons and Masha & The Bear.
Claus worked with the Founders and Creators of Masha & the Bear from the early beginning in 2009 and helped build the franchise into a global top 5 position. He joined Animaccord Group as CEO in 2020 with a focus on expanding the business with new technology-led content, including NFT’s, tailored for a DTC strategy.
MODERATOR
Peter Loukianoff
Linqto, Advisory Board Member
Peter Loukianoff has over 25 years of experience as a business innovator, leader and investor in Silicon Valley, Europe and Asia. He has been part of founding four successful venture capital firms, and raised funds for Alumni Ventures Group (AVG) – ranked by Pitchbook as the #3 most active VC firm in the US deploying over $250M per year in capital and managing a global portfolio of over 400 start-up companies; Black River Ventures, a US/European cross-border investment fund; Almaz Capital, one of the first technology funds focused on the Russian/CIS market; and Modern Venture Partners, a spin-off from AVG.
About Global Investor Conference:
Linqto’s Global Investor Conference (GIC) kicks off on the 21st of September; it is a free, virtual, quarterly conference. It is a one day event for accredited investors to gather, network and discuss future tech and investments. Expect a bumper day of 15 panels as the conference virtually travels around the world connecting the brightest minds and the most influential professionals in the digital asset space.
About Linqto:
Linqto - Private Investing Made Simple
Linqto democratizes access to private markets; we provide liquidity for private securities markets, allowing founders, VCs and accredited investors to access early returns in the world’s top unicorns. Accredited investors can invest in a matter of minutes using our App or web browser. No more friction; save time and money. Register on the Linqto website.
