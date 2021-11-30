Cistanche deserticola May Provide Learning and Memory Support, New Study Shows
Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides is a potential therapeutic for people with learning and memory disorders, especially those associated with gut dysbiosis.
Cistanche has anti-aging, anti-fatigue, antidepressant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, hepatoprotective, immunological, and antioxidant properties. We call it 'Methuselah’s Breakfast.'”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study published on June 15, 2021, in Aging revealed that Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides show therapeutic potential for people with memory and learning disorders, especially those related to gut microbial dysbiosis. The findings in the murine study demonstrated that Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides can improve cognitive function in a D-galactose-induced aging model in mice by restoring homeostasis of the gut microbiota-brain axis, which alleviated an amino acid imbalance and reduced peripheral inflammation and oxidative stress.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
Progressive decline in cognitive function is a characteristic feature of aging. Previous studies have shown that Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides can significantly improve learning and memory. Recent evidence suggests alterations in the gut microbiota-brain axis may drive cognitive impairment with aging. This study demonstrated that Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides treatment improved cognitive function by inhibiting peripheral inflammation and oxidative stress through restoration of gut microbial homeostasis.
Future studies are warranted in order to explore the role of Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides in helping to alleviate Alzheimer’s disease through the gut microbiota-brain signaling axis.
"Cistanche offers a great many benefits," says Michael Van der Linden, owner of Linden Botanicals. "Cistanche has anti-aging, anti-fatigue, antidepressant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, hepatoprotective, immunological, cardiovascular, and antioxidant properties. We call it 'Methuselah’s Breakfast.' In the Bible, Methuselah lived until the ripe old age of 969, making him the longest-lived human in both legend and tradition."
Cistanche deserticola, also known as "ginseng of the desert," is an herb that grows mainly in Mongolia and the northwestern desert region of China. Cistanche deserticola extracts contain several pharmacologically active compounds, including phenylethanoid glycosides, iridoids, lignose, oligosaccharides, polysaccharides, and amino acids. These compounds are associated with its anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, anti-senescent, neuroprotective, and immunomodulatory properties
“There is good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to optimal health will benefit from support with Cistanche extract as a health supplement,” Van der Linden says. "To learn more about Cistanche, a good place to start is our Cistanche FAQ."
Aging is a bimonthly peer-reviewed open access bio-medical journal covering research on all aspects of gerontology.
