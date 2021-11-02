Kyvos Insights Launches BI-Acceleration-as-a-Service to Transform Cloud Analytics with its Smart OLAP™ Technology
Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365.
Kyvos 365 will transform the way cloud analytics is done at enterprise level with quick on-boarding, elastic deployment and controlled costs.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365. Kyvos 365 will help enterprises analyze previously unimaginable amounts of data in matter of seconds, without worrying about deployment and maintenance.
— Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights
The company’s patented Smart OLAP™ technology helps global enterprises analyze massive amounts of data at instantaneous speeds and scale their BI initiatives. Kyvos 365 is the next step in the company’s endeavor to make cloud analytics easily accessible and cost-effective. This software-as-a-service offering will be currently available on AWS.
“Kyvos 365 will transform the way cloud analytics is done at enterprise level with quick on-boarding, elastic deployment and controlled costs. This will allow business users and analysts to instantly analyze all their data and make critical business decisions.” – said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights.
Benefits of Kyvos 365:
• Unlimited data and concurrency
• Quick onboarding
• Ability to scale up and down instantly
• Pay-per-use model for cost savings
• Support for all BI tools using SQL or MDX
• Enterprise grade security, including SOC compliance
In addition to the above, Kyvos 365 comes with 24*7 technical support, access to Kyvos community and on-demand professional services.
More information on Kyvos 365 is available here.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world’s fastest and most scalable BI acceleration platform that revolutionizes modern day analytics. The company’s cloud-native Smart OLAP™ technology builds a Universal Semantic Layer and enables enterprises scale their BI to trillions of rows of data while saving costs and without compromising on performance. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was formed by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.
Dhvani Shah
Kyvos Insights Inc.
+1 408-213-3312
email us here