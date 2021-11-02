Number 1 Business Broker Sells 8th Manufacturing Business in 6 Months
Retiring Business Owners are Turning to One Business Broker over all Others
Jon and his team brought in multiple offers, some that were well over asking price. They brought us some really fantastic buyers and got the deal done in just 1 month, we were pretty blown away.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Fast Growing M&A firm is helping business owners sell fast and for top dollar.
— Lou C., (Owner of a prominent metal fabrication business in New England)
If you're having any thoughts on selling your business then now may be the best time in decades. Connecticut and NYC-based M&A firm "Number 1 Business Broker", (or "N1BB" as it's being called throughout the industry), has been getting deals done for sellers that have far exceeded their valuation expectations.
"Jon and his team brought in multiple offers, some that were well over asking price," Says Lou C., the owner of a prominent metal fabrication business in New England.
"They brought us some really fantastic buyers and got the deal done in just 1 month, we were pretty blown away."
N1BB has experience selling businesses in almost every industry but has many strategic advantages when selling businesses in Manufacturing, Distribution, Logistics, Fabrication, Plastics and Technology. These advantages are mainly due to the fact they now have an extremely well-capitalized buyer network of over 20,000 buyers including individuals, family investment trusts, private investment groups, private equity firms and larger industry buyers.
"I believe what sets us apart is the fact that we absolutely love getting to know the business and the owner(s) who we're working with," Said Jon Sheklow, CEO and Founder of N1BB, one of America's fastest growing mid-market M&A firms.
"These are the men and women who have quite literally built the country. I feel we owe them a tremendous debt. These people who have paved the way for us all and I take great pride in being able to help them achieve their goals of selling. Our mission is simple, we wants to get their business legacies into the hands of the best possible buyers who will be taking that business into the future," Said Sheklow.
Number 1 Business Broker, ("N1BB"), is one of the fastest growing M&A firms in America right now. N1BB successfully completed numerous multi-million dollar business sales through the height of the pandemic which is, at the very least, a testament to their belief in the fortitude of business owners and business buyers in this country.
"The pandemic has caused a lot of people to sit on the sidelines. But for those buyers who aren't in hiding, this has allowed for fantastic opportunities. There are many buyers of businesses right now who are confident in their abilities and bold enough to act. These buyers are willing to step in when others weren't and many of them have already started realizing huge gains."
This is already paying off huge for buyers as many have already started to see their sales revenue jump as the economy starts to open up again.
If you are a business owner with annual revenues anywhere from $1 million - $100 million, Number 1 Business Broker is the top choice M&A firm to get the deal done for you.
Jon Sheklow
Number 1 Business Broker
+1 917-720-6144
jon@number1businessbroker.com
Steve Lamansky
Number 1 Business Broker
+1 917-720-6144
jon@number1businessbroker.com