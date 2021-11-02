Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide Following House Fire In Kent County

November 2, 2021

(MILLINGTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a homicide following a house fire investigation Saturday in Kent County.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters from Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments responded to 10210 Daisy Drive and discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home.

According to a preliminary investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor. During a subsequent search of the home, a male victim, was located within the remains. The victim, who has yet to be positively identified, was declared deceased at the scene. The Kent County (DE) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to remove the victim safely.

Deputy State Fire Marshals worked throughout Saturday to determine the origin and cause of the fire. However, both remain under investigation at this time, and the home is considered a complete loss.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to be conducted. The preliminary examination by the medical examiner discovered evidence of trauma and additional investigation at the scene led to the suspicion of foul play in this case. These findings led Maryland State Police homicide detectives to take over the death investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.

