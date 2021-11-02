Rusco™ debuts smart automated ball valve
Developer of Spin-Down and Sediment Trapper Filters brings smart technology to its product line
Oftentimes faced with limited capacity, it’s reassuring to know that our smart ball valve can be activated anywhere with the simple click of a button.”BROOKSVILLE, FL, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upholding its commitment to meeting consumer needs with quality and innovative products, water filtration pioneer Rusco™ is pleased to unveil the Rusco Smart Ball Valve. This product builds on the decades of trust and quality for which Rusco water filters are known.
— Michael Klump, president of Rusco
“It’s a very exciting time for our near 40-year-old company,” said Michael Klump, president of Rusco. “When I joined the team last year, right in the heart of the pandemic, one of my first priorities was to energize our staff, as well as our strong distributor and customer base. Updating our product line to improve quality of life felt like the perfect solution. We look forward to delivering Rusco’s promise with the smart ball valve, as well as additional developments in the pipeline for next year.”
Compatible with leading smart hubs, including Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the Rusco Smart Ball Valve is app-driven and pairs easily with Apple and Android™ devices. Its connectivity allows for program automation, simplifying two primary functions – sediment flushing and flow shut-off. The product can be used in home filtration, well water, commercial and municipal applications and will be offered in both Wi-Fi and Zigbee models, ensuring maximum access to the technology.
Although the smart ball valve can serve as a standalone shut-off valve, it can also be combined with a Rusco Spin-Down Filter, Sediment Trapper or similar product from a competing brand for optimum use. By properly removing sediment from water supply, users are extending the life of home appliances, water heaters and other filter media while also protecting personal well-being. Research has drawn correlations between sediment and health risks, including exposure to harmful bacteria and viruses, contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) and dissolved metals.
Klump added, “Oftentimes faced with limited capacity, it’s reassuring to know that our smart ball valve can be activated anywhere with the simple click of a button. We love the motto ‘set it and forget it,’ which is even easier to say now that everything runs through an app. Alerts are sent in real-time if something interrupts normal operation, and new units are equipped with standard power fail safe shutoff – both providing peace of mind for our customers. The Rusco name has grown synonymous with value over the years, and we are confident the smart valve upholds that reputation.”
The Rusco Smart Ball Valve is now available for its network of more than 600 distributors. This is the first of several new products currently in development and slated for release in 2022.
About Rusco, Inc.
A third-generation company, Rusco Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of efficient water sediment filters and accessories since 1983. Rusco is built on pillars of quality and innovation, with its products widely distributed around the globe. The company proudly manufactures in the USA, using industrial grade, chemical resistant materials. All are tested for durability to withstand heavy sediment conditions without leaks, making it one of the toughest lines in the filtration market.
