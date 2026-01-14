Membrion Named Part of 2026 Global Cleantech 100

This year's cohort is concentrated around two dominant themes: AI infrastructure and critical minerals

Recognition highlights companies championing resource security and economic durability

Industrial operators are under growing pressure to manage wastewater in smarter, more sustainable ways, and our role is to help them do that without adding additional complexity or risk.” — Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro-Ceramic Desalination (ECD) membrane innovator, Membrion , has been named on Cleantech Group’s 2026 Global Cleantech 100 . This annual list recognizes companies delivering market-ready solutions that advance a cleaner, more resilient global future.This year’s selections focus on competitive pressures around AI infrastructure and critical minerals. Firms selected are showing promising growth within the cleantech ecosystem, rising above competitors in a saturated, competitive field.“We’re grateful to be recognized, but even more focused on the work ahead,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “Industrial operators are under growing pressure to manage wastewater in smarter, more sustainable ways, and our role is to help them do that without adding additional complexity or risk. This acknowledgment reflects the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to building solutions that perform in real-world operating environments, not just on paper.”Driving circularity in process water systemsThrough Electro-Ceramic Desalination, Membrion treats complex industrial wastewater by selectively removing dissolved ions, delivering stable performance in harsh, variable operating conditions. Serving industrial activities across multiple sectors, their technology guides salts and metals through the ceramic membrane into a separate concentrate stream, while ceramic pathways remain stable under harsh conditions.The existing alternatives to ECD water management can be time-consuming and cumbersome, with large footprints, high chemical costs, limited capacity, lack of operational flexibility, and uncertainty around shifting regulatory landscapes. Membrion’s subtractive approach to desalination and treatment of metals reduces chemical usage and allows for water reclamation in the industrial process while concentrating manufacturing by-products for easy disposal or reclamation. By removing troublesome salts and metals from industrial water streams, ECD helps facilities reduce operational risks, maintain predictable performance under demanding conditions and better manage their water resources under constraint.Their inclusion with this year’s cohort underscores their commitment to removing the water constraints that limit how far a facility can scale, restoring the operational capacity needed to responsibly grow with demand.Now in its 17th year, the report highlights innovators addressing some of the world’s most urgent environmental and infrastructure challenges.“This year’s Global Cleantech 100 reflects a market in transition—one that is becoming more disciplined, more discerning, and ultimately more resilient. While the adjustment phase has been painful for some parts of the ecosystem, we are also witnessing remarkable bursts of innovation responding to new sources of demand, from AI-driven power needs to critical materials security,” remarked Richard Youngman, CEO at Cleantech Group.About Cleantech GroupCleantechGroup is a leading authority on global cleantech innovation, providing human-driven intelligence grounded in more than 20 years of proprietary data and global network development. By combining expert insight with trusted analysis, the organization delivers actionable guidance to decision-makers across the cleantech ecosystem.About MembrionMembrion provides adaptive water infrastructure that helps industrial facilities future-proof their operations. Breakthrough electro-ceramic desalination technology enables manufacturers to recover clean water and critical minerals from the toughest waste streams, ensuring reliability in the face of regulatory shifts, climate pressures, and evolving production demands. Backed by leading investors and Fortune 500 partners, Membrion is shaping the future of industrial infrastructure, where resilience and sustainability are inseparable. Learn more at membrion.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.