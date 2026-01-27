Usalco Unveils a Modernized Brand Identity, Signaling Innovation, Partnership, and Growth

As the demands on water systems grow and technologies evolve, our customers depend on partners who can help them navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.” — Ken Gayer, CEO of Usalco

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usalco , a leading provider of advanced water treatment chemistries and performance solutions, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity, an evolution designed to reflect who the company is today, where it is headed, and the forward‑thinking mindset shaping its role in the future of water treatment.This milestone follows a comprehensive strategy and identity initiative grounded in internal and external research, customer insights, and a holistic review of the longstanding equity within the Usalco name.The refreshed brand introduces a modern visual system, including a bold logo, refined typography, and a dynamic color palette that delivers clarity and consistency across digital and physical environments. The verbal identity has also been strengthened, with messaging unified around who the company serves, how it solves problems, and the impact it delivers.“Our refreshed identity captures the ambition and capability of the company we have become. As the demands on water systems grow and technologies evolve, our customers depend on partners who can help them navigate complexity with clarity and confidence. This identity gives us the unified platform we need to communicate our value, strengthen trust, and accelerate our next chapter of growth,” said Ken Gayer, CEO of Usalco.“This evolution goes far beyond aesthetics; it reflects a sharper, more confident expression of who Usalco is today. Our team has grown, our capabilities have expanded, and our ambitions have accelerated. This new identity captures that momentum and helps us communicate it with greater clarity and consistency,” added Trevor Hildebrandt, Vice President of Marketing.The brand reveal anchors “That’s Usalco”, a storytelling campaign showcasing the essential role Usalco plays in keeping water moving for municipalities and industries nationwide. With coagulant products and technology playing such a central role in effective water treatment, Usalco will take this rebranding opportunity to reintroduce itself to operators, engineers, partners, and other industry decision makers across the country.Check out what Usalco can do for you by visiting https://www.usalco.com and discovering the company’s refreshed brand identity.About UsalcoWater powers life. At Usalco, that means we believe only the best will do — cleaner water, smarter systems, and sustainable outcomes. Equipped with the best in water treatment solutions and innovations, Usalco goes farther and works harder to empower others, because when everything depends on water, you can depend on Usalco. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Usalco has 33 manufacturing and logistics facilities with industry-leading technical resources across North America.

