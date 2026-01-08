Yardney Water Filtration Systems Appoints Specified Sales Associates to Expand Florida Market Presence

Specified Sales Associates will represent Yardney’s USA-made filtration solutions across Florida’s agriculture, golf, turf and landscape markets.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yardney Water Filtration Systems has appointed Specified Sales Associates (SSA) as its manufacturing representative in Florida, supporting agriculture, golf, turf and landscape applications across the state. The partnership strengthens Yardney’s regional presence in a market where water quality, system reliability and long-term performance are critical.Founded in 1965, Yardney designs and manufactures durable, USA-made filtration systems engineered to specification and built to perform for decades. Expanding its representative network reflects Yardney’s commitment to working closely with experienced regional partners who understand local water challenges and deliver responsive, knowledgeable support.“Florida is a key market for Yardney, particularly in irrigation-driven applications where system uptime and durability matter,” said Chris Phillips, president of Yardney Water Filtration Systems. “Specified Sales Associates brings deep regional expertise, strong customer relationships and a service-first mindset that aligns with how we work. Their team strengthens our ability to support customers with filtration solutions built to last.”Specified Sales Associates is known for representing trusted manufacturers and building long-term customer partnerships through technical expertise and hands-on service. With a strong understanding of Florida’s agricultural, golf, turf and landscape markets, SSA will help ensure customers have reliable access to Yardney’s engineered filtration solutions and local support.“We’re proud to represent Yardney in Florida,” said Joel Marmion, Sales Director of Specified Sales Associates. “Yardney’s reputation for durable, custom-engineered filtration systems and long-term reliability aligns closely with our approach. We look forward to supporting customers across the state with solutions designed specifically for their applications.”To learn more about Yardney Water Filtration Systems and its filtration solutions for irrigation, industrial and municipal water applications, visit www.yardneyfilters.com ###About Yardney Water Filtration SystemsFounded in 1965, Yardney Water Filtration Systems is a family-owned, independent manufacturer of water filtration solutions serving agriculture, golf, turf, landscape, industrial, commercial and municipal markets worldwide. Designed and fabricated in the USA, Yardney systems are built to ASME and non-code specifications using premium materials and proven filtration technologies, including sand media, multimedia, granular activated carbon, specialty media and self-cleaning screen filters. Yardney systems are engineered for long-term performance and trusted to address challenges ranging from turbidity and iron to arsenic and PFAS, with installations operating reliably for decades.

