Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Innovation is critical to success in SaaS, which makes this recognition so meaningful to Hootsuite and to me as a new CEO in a dynamic and fast moving space. I'm honored.
— Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite
Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
About Hootsuite
The leader in Social Media Management. Over a decade ago, social media was exploding. Businesses needed a smart and efficient way to manage all their social channels in one place—so they built it. Fast forward to today, and Hootsuite is used in almost every country and territory in the world—200 and counting. Their tools are used by leading universities to teach social media in their marketing classes. And more than 200,000 paying customers use their platform to tell their stories, engage with their audiences, and build businesses with the ability it takes to run with changing culture—wherever it’s headed next. But today is just the beginning. As the networks, technologies, and cultural shifts of tomorrow continue to transform the way people live, work, and connect, Hootsuite is there to help organizations prepare for the future and embrace the opportunity that social brings.
Tom joined Hootsuite as CEO in July, 2020 when founder Ryan Holmes moved into the role of Chairman of the Board. Tom has over 30 years experience as a global business and technology leader. With a proven track record of transforming companies, prioritizing to realize value and a passion for making things work better, Tom has a history of building teams and clearing a path for them to do great things. He excels at scaling a business through hyper growth, placing an equal focus on people and customer experience.
Prior to joining Hootsuite, Tom spent four years at Zendesk as COO, where he helped build the company into the $9B+ publicly traded leader it is today. Before finding his sweet spot in SaaS, Tom held top roles in both operations and IT at major retail, finance and tech companies including The Gap Inc., L Brands, Ernst & Young, and Capgemini.
Tom is a father, a husband, a traveler, an avid reader, a long serving board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, a sports enthusiast, a fisherman and an art collector. He has a decent jump shot.
"Innovation is critical to success in SaaS," said Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite. "Which makes this recognition so meaningful to Hootsuite and to me as a new CEO in a dynamic and fast moving space. I'm honored.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TOM KEISER, CEO OF HOOTSUITE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/tom-keiser-ceo-of-hootsuite-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
www.worldbizmagazine.net
