Marcelo González, CEO of Veritran honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
— Marcelo González, CEO of Veritran
Marcelo González, CEO of Veritran has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
About Veritran
At Veritran, we believe in improving our clients' business by making their customers' lives better. Through our enterprise Low-Code platform, we speed up and simplify the development of future-proofed immersive digital channels that create a top-notch user experience. We are innovation drivers serving companies worldwide, reaching millions of users, and running billions of secure transactions annually.
Marcelo González currently serves as the CEO and Co-Founder of Veritran, a global company that speeds up and simplifies the development of digital solutions through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform. Marcelo founded the company in 2005 alongside his business partner with the objective of giving financial institutions the opportunity to develop immersive digital channels easily and quickly, without the need to write a single line of code.
Marcelo also has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry promoting digital transformation projects. Initially, he worked in different technological entities dedicated to the financial industry, including as a Sub-Manager of Electronic Banking at a major international bank where he led home banking initiatives and one of the company’s most important internet service payment projects.
Marcelo has a degree in Systems Engineering from the National Technological University of Argentina (UTN) and an MBA from the University of San Andrés.
“It’s a great honor to receive World Biz Magazine’s prestigious 2021 ‘Top 100 Innovation CEOs’ award. Driving digital transformation forward is at the heart of Veritran’s mission and workplace culture, and this recognition of our leadership in innovation is a testament to the meaningful difference we’ve made in several industries.” said Marcelo González, CEO of Veritran.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MARCELO GONZÁLEZ, CEO OF VERITRAN: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/marcelo-gonz%C3%A1lez-ceo-of-veritran-interview-with-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
www.worldbizmagazine.net
