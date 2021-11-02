JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill Software honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill Software has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Innovation is at the heart of what we do, because at the end of the day we want our customers to spend less time on unnecessary operational processes, so they can focus on maximizing revenue growth.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill Software
JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill Software has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
OneBill Software, Inc. - Building the Future Revenue Management Software. A Silicon Valley company founded in 2009, OneBill now has a global presence in 4 continents and close to 100 best-in-class engineers and business consultants to make billing easier for you.
OneBill is growing at a rapid pace to offer an amazing customer experience to its ever-growing clientele. Nothing short of a “wow” is good enough for OneBill.
JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill Software, Inc. is a techie people’s person who loves solving problems! He brings an unbridled passion for both the technology and the company that is truly contagious. Wherever he is in the world, he inspires clients, partners and the OneBill team with his vision and forward looking solutions. JK has over 32 years of experience in software development including 26+ years of experience in building BSS/OSS solutions for the Telecommunications industry. Prior to establishing OneBill, JK was one of the founding team members of Portal Software (acquired by Oracle in 2006), creating the first real-time billing and revenue management platform for internet and communications service providers. This platform is now popularly known as Oracle BRM. JK holds BS degree in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Trichy, India. Here, JK shares his original vision for the OneBill Platform.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the World Biz Magazine. At OneBill, innovation is at the heart of what we do, because at the end of the day, we want our customers to spend less time on unnecessary operational processes, so that they can focus on maximizing revenue growth.” said JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill Software.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JK CHELLADURAI, CEO OF ONEBILL SOFTWARE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/jk-chelladurai-ceo-of-onebill-software-interview-with-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
www.worldbizmagazine.net
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
