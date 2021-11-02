Vikram Sachdeva, CEO of Seed & Stone honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Vikram Sachdeva, CEO of Seed & Stone has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
It is an honor to have my work and company recognized as I have devoted myself to be an innovative leader in this young industry.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— Vikram Sachdeva, CEO of Seed & Stone
Vikram Sachdeva, CEO of Seed & Stone has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
About Seed & Stone - Cannabis for the curious: Our mission at Seed & Stone is to provide our customers with an exceptional cannabis retail experience that speaks to local sensibilities. Through community engagement, we are committed to creating a safe and convenient place to interact with cannabis products.
For the past two years, Vikram Sachdeva has made his mark in the cannabis industry with a growing chain of cannabis boutiques located across British Columbia.
He started Seed & Stone in February 2020 with a deep passion for the plant and a motivation to create an open space for positive cannabis culture. With the stigma and history attached to cannabis, Vikram created Seed & Stone to be an advocate for cannabis culture by promoting wellness and inner growth, and to offer a unique buying experience by providing high quality products that not only lifts your spirits but inspires you to embrace your journey within, through cannabis use. With Vikram’s appreciation for the region of BC, Seed & Stone showcases local micro-growers in their stores and has partnered with the Songhees Nation of the lək̓ʷəŋən traditional territory in BC to co-operate two stores in Victoria.
Vikram’s goal for Seed & Stone is to be the top-of-mind brand for cannabis, and to be the go-to source for cannabis products and education. Prior to Seed & Stone, Vikram had 22 years of retail experience in marketing, business development, and customer relations with leading retailers such as Subway and BC Liquor Distribution Branch. Vikram has owned and operated Subway franchises in BC and was a member of the Subway FaF board which oversees marketing spend for all franchises in British Columbia.
"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected to receive a place in the Top 100 Innovation CEO’s of 2021. It is an honor to have my work and company recognized as I have devoted myself to be an innovative leader in this young industry and it’s a privilege to see it resonating amongst others. I am truly humbled by this honor." said Vikram Sachdeva, CEO of Seed & Stone.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
