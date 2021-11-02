Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
— Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout.
Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
About Rookout - Decouple data from code: When running code in production you are constantly trying to figure out what your code is actually doing and why. Even though it’s your code, running on your servers, there’s no easy way to see what’s going on. You have to write more code, test it, approve it, deploy it, and only then do you get a new sliver of data. We’re here to change that. It’s time to liberate your data. It’s what we do.
Shahar Fogel is the CEO of Rookout. He has spent the last 2 decades leading data-driven businesses, products, and R&D teams, from early-stage start-ups to government organizations. Shahar is passionate about software architecture and observability; as a cyber Security team lead, product manager, VC investor, and a Cambridge University MBA alumni.
“I believe the future of technology lies in the ability to innovate quickly. With the adoption of tools that give developers real-time solutions, the industry - and companies themselves - will be able to have greater insight and understanding into their code, redefining the new standard of how engineers work in modern environments." said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
