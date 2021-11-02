Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,696 in the last 365 days.

THE BITCOIN ECOSYSTEM UPGRADES: FINANCIAL APPLICATIONS ARE NOW POSSIBLE WITH MINTLAYER

Mintlayer, the Bitcoin sidechain protocol is going to launch its testnet on the 10th of November. Tokenization, staking, lending, and DEXs for native BTC.

Many projects are already seeing the disrupting value of this technology and are planning to switch from the Ethereum network to Mintlayer, avoiding high fees”
— Enrico Rubboli, Mintlayer Core Developer.
SAN MARINO, REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintlayer, the Bitcoin sidechain protocol is going to launch its testnet on the 10th of November, it will enable tokenization, staking, lending, and DEXs for native BTC.

The idea of Mintlayer originates from the Core Developer Enrico Rubboli, former Bitfinex and Tether developer.

Disruption of the DeFi Industry

Mintlayer aims at creating opportunities for all the DeFi projects looking for greater technical interoperability with Bitcoin as well as scaling their user-base by increasing the opportunity to attract investments from Bitcoin holders.

Today the DeFi industry is built mostly on the Ethereum network. Mintlayer challenges the status quo by building a secure settlement layer on Bitcoin, thanks to a consensus system bound directly to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work.

Asset Tokenization on Bitcoin

Asset tokenization is finally possible in a Bitcoin environment, where bitcoins can be exchanged for any asset on Mintlayer (DEX) like stock tokens and stablecoins, without the need for a specific gas token to perform transactions.

“The Mintlayer community is thrilled to launch its testnet. The core team of full-time developers and supporting staff has already grown past 24 people. Many projects are already seeing the disrupting value of this technology and are planning to switch from the Ethereum network to Mintlayer, avoiding high fees” Enrico Rubboli, Mintlayer Core Developer.

To know more on how Mintlayer works, discover our short introductory videos on launch.mintlayer.org and follow Mintlayer on socials: launch.mintlayer.org/signup-social

Mintlayer
Mintlayer
press@mintlayer.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

THE BITCOIN ECOSYSTEM UPGRADES: FINANCIAL APPLICATIONS ARE NOW POSSIBLE WITH MINTLAYER

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.