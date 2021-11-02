Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment Inc. honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment Inc. has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Through my leadership, I have positioned ESE Entertainment as one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— Konrad Wasiela, ESE Entertainment’s CEO
Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, particularly on media rights relating to esports, physical and digital content creation and distribution of esports related content. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America.
The company was founded in 2019 by Konrad Wasiela, a former professional football player. Today, ESE has grown to consist of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Our capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise.
Konrad Wasiela is the Founder and CEO of ESE Entertainment Inc. A graduate of the University of British Columbia and a CFL (Canadian Football League) alumni. Konrad played professional football for the BC Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Allouettes. Through his business ventures and international holdings, Konrad has worked alongside global leaders in the gaming and entertainment industry. This included successful collaborations with EA Sports, Flutter Entertainment Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Full Tilt Poker, Betfair, and the RGA (Remote Gaming Association). ESE operates its own e-commerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. Konrad successfully took ESE public in 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSXV:ESE.
“It is an honour to be recognized as a Top Innovation CEO. Through my leadership, I have positioned ESE Entertainment as one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.” said Konrad Wasiela, ESE Entertainment’s CEO.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH KONRAD WASIELA, CEO OF ESE ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/konrad-wasiela-ceo-of-ese-entertainment-interview-with-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
www.worldbizmagazine.net
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here