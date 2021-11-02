Brandon Newman, CEO of Xevant honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Brandon Newman, CEO of Xevant has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Brandon Newman has a dynamic, 30-year leadership career spearheading several health technology businesses with an emphasis on growth, revenue, and operational excellence."LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Brandon Newman, CEO of Xevant has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
About Xevant
Enterprise software is not just about displaying, using, and storing large amounts of data. And it's not as simple as establishing automatic business processes, or making sure claims data and client reporting can peacefully co-exist. It's really about the vast experience and “real-world” application behind all the reports, alerts, and insights supporting the software. Since the late 1980’s, the creators of the Xevant solution were busy building and managing managed care companies while providing insights to clients of all sizes and types. The methodologies painstakingly developed over 25 years have been carefully enriched and embedded within the Xevant platform in order to provide our customers with a perfect blend of proven "Logic” coupled with innovative features and functionalities. The end result is an enterprise "business and client optimization" platform for your organization that is more than just the sum of its parts; it's an entirely new way of managing an enterprise and its clients that delivers immediate and long-lasting results.
Brandon Newman has a dynamic, 30-year leadership career spearheading several health technology businesses with an emphasis on growth, revenue, and operational excellence. He has run many high-growth environments, including start-ups, turnarounds, and $1B+ dollar businesses. As a serial entrepreneur, he has a proven record of founding new businesses and advancing them through growth and acquisition, merger, or roll-up including ScripPoint, Veridian, and AviaraMD. Since co-founding Xevant in 2017, an innovative business intelligence company delivering client optimization solutions that create value for its customers in the payer, consulting and PBM markets, Brandon has led a diverse team of employees spanning 3 continents comprising data and software, sales and marketing, account management, and operations. He has proven to be a driving force for vision, new market strategy, revenue growth, technology development, and partner alliances.
"I am humbled to receive this award; Xevant’s goals and core values revolve around innovative and collaborative ideas that directly improve healthcare. As we continue our rapid growth, I attribute our continued success to the invaluable family of professionals at Xevant that cultivate an innovative, inclusive, and thriving culture." said Brandon Newman, CEO of Xevant.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
