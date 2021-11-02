TechnologyCatalogue.com announces finalists for the Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021
15 technologies to be highlighted through a series of social media featuresDELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest growing technology platform for the Energy Transition, has just announced the 15 finalists (3 per category) of the Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021.
“We are delighted to have received many nominations from innovators from all over the world, and we admit it was a bit of a challenge to pick the top three (3) in all five categories. This only proves that there is a vast amount of technologies available to support companies in their Energy Transition journey, they just need to be discovered and deployed” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder and Managing Partner Erik Nijveld said.
Technologies qualified for the Awards include pure ‘renewables’ tech as well as technologies already in use by conventional industries. For example, maintenance optimisation technologies that can help to improve the economics of renewables projects.
Below are the finalists per category:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
- CarbonAssist by Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO)
- OTS CCUS Reactor by Ocean Team Scandinavia
- Accelerated Carbonation Technology by Carbon8 Systems
Renewable Energy
- Airborne Wind Energy System (AWES) by Kitepower
- Electrochemical Hydrogen Processing Technology by HyET Hydrogen
- EnergyPod by Amphibious Energy
Digitalisation
- Cerebra Digital Twin for NetZero by Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics
- Smart Vessel Optimizer by TechBinder
- INES - Intelligent Network Solution by DCbrain
Safety
- Ultrasonic Camera for Gas Leak Detection by Distran
- 10Q Robot by Qlayers
- Nu1 Dry Air GIS by Nuventura GmbH
Maintenance
- ReliaSol Intelligent Maintenance System by ReliaSol
- Envirocart by CleanSubSea
- DBB-SAVER by Valvetight
A series of short videos explaining how these technologies help in accelerating the Energy Transition will be posted on TechnologyCatalogue.com’s official LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook accounts.
From the three finalists, one grand winner will be selected per category and will be announced on 10 December 2021. Technologies will be assessed based on the following criteria: Impact of the technology to Energy Transition, Deployability across multiple industries, and Novelty of the technology.
“Technology plays a key role in ensuring we are on track towards achieving a carbon neutral world. This Tech for the Energy Transition Awards is just one way to give innovators the much-deserved recognition for their contribution in the Energy Transition,” Erik Nijveld concluded.
