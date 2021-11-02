H.E. President Julius Maada Bio; President of Sierra Leone, meets Investor H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio; President of Sierra Leone

President Julius Maada Bio looks for investment opportunities in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During his visit to Expo 2020 in Dubai, President Julius Maada Bio undertook meetings with select heads of corporates that could invest significantly in Sierra Leone.

President Julius Maada Bio began his engagements in Dubai with a "productive interaction" with Investor and philanthropist H.E. Dr. Dr. Raphael Nagel. He highlighted the vast business opportunities in Sierra Leone in matters of Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, and Water Technology.

Maada Modi, who arrived in Dubai for the National Day of Sierra Leone at Expo 2020 on an official visit, looks for potential business opportunities with worldwide investors. In his meeting with Investor Guru, the discussion also highlighted the opportunities presented by Expo 2020 in sustainability and opportunities topics.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel is a renowned investor, a lobbyist, and a philanthropist. He has received more than 20 awards and recognitions for his outstanding work in Economic Diplomacy and his Philanthropy in Education worldwide. He has been chosen as one of the most inspiring business leaders of the year 2021 by Forbes Magazine.

In 2020, the Indian financial magazine Business APAC awarded him as one of the leading Investment Gurus of the said year. Besides, he was also awarded a prize by the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO Awards as the UAE's Financial Services CEO.

In closing the meeting, H.E. President Julius Maada Bio

emphasized that engagement will continue and tasked his office to ensure another meeting is organized to enable more direct interaction between the relevant ministries and the Investor.