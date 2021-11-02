3BR Brick Home Near Schools & Bridgewater College set for Auction in Rockingham County, VA by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nestled in the quaint town of Bridgewater, and only 1/2 mile from Main St. and 1 mile from Bridgewater College, this well-built home will make a lovely primary residence or investment property”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a well-built 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch/rambler home w/basement on a 0.62± acre lot in Bridgewater, VA, (Rockingham County) on Wednesday, December 1 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“We have been contracted by the Estate Administrator to market and sell this desirable and well located Rockingham County home. Nestled in the quaint town of Bridgewater, and only 1/2 mile from Main St. and 1 mile from Bridgewater College, this well-built home will make a lovely primary residence or investment property,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“Bridgewater, VA, is one of the most desirable locations in the Commonwealth, and has been ranked as the safest city in Virginia by the National Council for Home Safety and Security,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
This lovely home is located within walking distance to Main St., and is only 1 mile from Bridgewater College, within 1.5 miles from Turner Ashby HS & John W. Wayland ES, 3 miles from Rt. 11, 5 miles from I-81 and 6.5 miles from James Madison University & Harrisonburg noted Puffenbarger.
Auction dates and times, addresses and property highlights follow:
Wed., Dec. 1 at 1:00PM – 123 S. Sandstone Lane, Bridgewater, VA 22812
Well-built 3 BR/1.5 BA ranch/rambler style home w/basement on .62± acre lot
• 1,249± sf. main level and 1,249± sf. basement (624± sf. finished)
• Open kitchen w/dining area & conveying appliances; living room w/fireplace; foyer; large office w/shelving; sunroom; attic
• Partially finished basement w/den/family room w/fireplace
• Hardwood flooring & carpet throughout
• Attached brick carport; concrete driveway
• Detached storage building; spacious backyard
• Electric baseboard heating; whole house ventilation
• Public water & septic system
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Josh Puffenbarger (540-421-5007) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
