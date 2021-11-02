Poultry Breeder Layer Complex on 5± Ac and 7± Ac w/Timber in Southside VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
a poultry breeder layer complex with 4 poultry houses, office, egg room and detached warehouse/shop on 5± acres
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the auction of a poultry breeder layer complex with 4 poultry houses, office, egg room and detached warehouse/shop on 5± ac. and an adjoining 7.8± ac.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a poultry breeder layer complex with 4 poultry houses, office, egg room and detached warehouse/shop on 5± acres and an adjoining 7.86± acres w/single wide mobile home and mature timber in Lunenburg County, VA. Buy these properties individually or purchase the 12+ acres in its entirety!! They SELL to the HIGHEST BIDDER on Friday, December 10 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“These properties offer new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current and future needs,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits.”
“The properties are conveniently located only 6 miles from Kenbridge, 12 miles from South Hill and only 11 miles from I-85,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auctions’ dates and time, addresses and property highlights follow below noted Smyth.
7131 South Hill Rd., Kenbridge, VA 23944 – On site – Fri., Dec 10 at 11 am
• 5 +/- acres w/360' +/- of frontage on Highway 138 (high visibility)
• 4 poultry houses w/an attached hallway, heated office, half bathroom and egg room (was used as a hatchery)
• Detached warehouse/shop building
• Detached emergency generator shed
• Gravel driveways
• All equipment and fixtures convey EXCEPT 2 new silos servicing units 1 & 2 and grain bins to the South of the poultry houses
• Well & septic system (well also services trailer on adjacent 7+ acre parcel)
• Phase 1 environmental available
7199 South Hill Rd., Kenbridge, VA 23944 – Off site – Fri., Dec. 10 at 11 am
Note: This property will be sold off site at 7131 South Hill Rd., Kenbridge, VA
• 7.86 +/- acres w/480' +/- of frontage on Highway 138 (high visibility)
• 14'x52' single wide mobile home
• Approximately 5+/- acres of mature timber
• Second home site available (7153 South Hill Rd.)
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Sid Smyth at (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
