Attack Surface Management. What Is It & Do You Need It? Discover the Capabilities & Use Cases: The Virtual CISO Podcast

To discuss the use cases, benefits & limitations of attack surface management, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Steve Ginty, RiskIQ.
Attack surface management helps enterprises understand their exposure and reduce cyber risk. Can it benefit yours?”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With IT environments in constant flux, and zero-day threats appearing on a daily cadence, the ability to understand your attack surface on the internet and proactively address your most critical risks has never been more crucial. Nor has it ever been more challenging. Is attack surface management the answer?
Every business with internet-facing assets is exposing information to threat actors that could lead to successful attacks, from ransomware to intellectual property theft. But within an organization’s potentially massive and inherently dynamic digital presence, some vulnerabilities present far greater real-world risk than others.
To discuss the use cases, benefits and limitations of attack surface management, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Steve Ginty, Director of Threat Intelligence at RiskIQ. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• What attack surface management encompasses and how it works
• How attack surface management can enrich incident response
• Leveraging attack surface “big data” to analyze vendor risk
• The “community access” side of RiskIQ
• How Microsoft’s recent acquisition of RiskIQ will make attack surface management more accessible to SMBs
If you’re looking for more security intelligence, attack surface management is worth looking into, and this show with Steve Ginty is the perfect way to expand your view on this hot topic.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
