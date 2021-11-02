GENE-TGU6: Greater Performance for Embedded Edge Applications
The GENE-TGU6 is built to power a wide array of applications from digital signage to AI Edge Computing and more.
The GENE-TGU6 from AAEON is built to deliver greater Edge Computing capabilities with the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ U processors and broad I/O features.
By leveraging features including the Intel Iris Xe graphics controller, the GENE-TGU can easily deploy to power applications from brilliant digital signage to Edge IoT gateways and AI processing.”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in AI Edge solutions, announces the GENE-TGU6 subcompact embedded board. Featuring the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ U processors (formerly Tiger Lake), the board delivers performance and a great range of features designed to power applications from AI processing and Edge IoT, to digital signage and automation.
— Alan Lan
The GENE-TGU6 is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core U processors. This latest generation of embedded processors deliver up to 20% better performance over previous generations. By leveraging both innovative thermal design and industrial CPU SKUs, the GENE-TGU6 can support operation in tough environments with temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C (0°C to 60°C on standard platforms).
The GENE-TGU6 allows users and developers to leverage the Intel® Iris® Xe embedded graphics to power brilliant displays and accelerate inferences. The GENE-TGU6 features five video outputs on board, supporting up to four simultaneous displays up to 4K, perfect for digital signage and kiosk applications. Additionally, the Intel Iris Xe is designed to be compatible with Intel® distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, allowing it to perform AI acceleration tasks. Along with Intel® Deep Learning Boost™, the GENE-TGU6 is capable of AI compute performance 30~40% greater than previous generations.
With the need to meet demands for higher bandwidth data transfer and processing, the GENE-TGU6 comes with a host of features designed for speed and flexibility. The board comes with two LAN ports, one powered by the Intel® i225 chipset delivering speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, alongside an Intel® i219 Gbps port. Additionally, the board offers four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports as well as USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C for greater flexibility with modern deployments. Video output is provided thanks to HDMI 2.0b, two DP1.4a ports, DP1.4a via Type C, and on-board LVDS port (eDP optional). Expandability is available through multiple M.2 slots, and Mini Card, supporting functions such as Wi-Fi, high speed NVMe storage, and AI scalability with modules such as the AI Core XM2280.
“The GENE-TGU subcompact board delivers a combination of processing performance and edge capabilities to enable users to power their projects,” said Alan Lan, Product Manager with AAEON’s Embedded Computing Division. “By leveraging features including the Intel Iris Xe graphics controller and scalable expansion support, the GENE-TGU can easily deploy to power applications from brilliant digital signage and displays to Edge IoT gateways and AI processing.”
The GENE-TGU comes with several key features for embedded deployment, including TPM2.0, wide voltage input (9V ~36V), and wide temperature operation. AAEON offers a range of industry leading services and support, from customization to OEM/ODM and manufacturer services.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
