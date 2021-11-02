Network With Top Investors at the TiE SoCal Angels Investor Summit

One of the largest gatherings of venture capitalists, angels, family offices and individual investors in Southern California

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of Thursday, November 11th, investors and startups will gather for an evening of food, networking, startup pitches, and relationship-building at the prestigious Hyatt Regency in Long Beach. A curated and limited list of startups representing various verticals such as Fin-Tech, Bio-Tech, AI/ML, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Software, and more will be presenting their businesses to the group of investors. All investors and startups will be screened and most will have virtual profiles with video interviews available to view prior to the event.

“TiE SoCal Angels is known for putting on first-class events within the Southern California ecosystem and this event will deliver the same for all who attend. We are excited to have some of the top investors and investor groups attending; including Tech Coast Angels OC, Tech Coast Angels Los Angeles, Pasadena Angels, Mehta Ventures, the Cove Fund, OSEA Angels, and many more,” states Jerry Heikens, Executive Director of TiE SoCal Angels.

Full details for the TiE SoCal Investor Summit can be found by going to www.tieinvestorsummit.com

TiE SoCal Angels is a network of successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and highly educated individuals who are now turning their passion for business into investments and mentorship for the next generation. More details at www.tiesocalangels.com