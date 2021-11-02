Wanted Suspect Apprehended in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced a wanted suspect has been apprehended in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:20 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, law enforcement officers in Prince George’s County, MD, arrested 32 year-old Terrence Lee, of Oxon Hill, MD.

Lee is going through the extradition process. He will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will be charged with this offense. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.