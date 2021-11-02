Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in the 1700 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:22 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###