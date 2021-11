ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment Present Riiyoo & Lil Lee | "Way Up" | Music Service

"Way Up" the latest single from Atlanta, GA, emerging duo, Riiyoo & Lil Lee.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment present the latest single from Atlanta, GA, emerging duo, Riiyoo Way Up ", the single is a G1 produced banger."Way Up" is another one for the streets and radio airwaves.Make sure to stay in tune with Riiyoo & Lil Lee as they prepare an onslaught for release in anticipation of their initial full-length project, "Unavailable"!All Links: https://linktr.ee/RiiyooandLilLee Contact: flygirlstatusllc@gmail.com