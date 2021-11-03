ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment Present Riiyoo & Lil Lee | "Way Up" | Music Service

Submit Release
Riiyoo & Lil Lee | "Way Up"

"Way Up" the latest single from Atlanta, GA, emerging duo, Riiyoo & Lil Lee.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment present the latest single from Atlanta, GA, emerging duo, Riiyoo & Lil Lee.

"Way Up", the single is a G1 produced banger.

"Way Up" is another one for the streets and radio airwaves.

Make sure to stay in tune with Riiyoo & Lil Lee as they prepare an onslaught for release in anticipation of their initial full-length project, "Unavailable"!

