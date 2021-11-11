Andrographis paniculata Is a Promising Antimicrobial Agent, Study Shows
The April 2021 study published in the scientific journal Life reveals that Andrographis paniculata is safe and effective for acute respiratory tract infections.
Andrographis paniculata is used in traditional medicine to support treatment for the common cold, diarrhea and fever caused by infections. It may also provide support for Lyme disease treatment.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to an April 2021 study published in the scientific journal Life, controlled clinical trials have shown that Andrographis paniculata treatment is safe and efficacious for acute respiratory tract infections like common cold and sinusitis. In addition, Andrographis paniculata may be a strong candidate for antimicrobial drug development. Life is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal of scientific studies related to fundamental themes in life sciences.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
The study evaluated the antimicrobial therapeutic potency of Andrographis paniculata and its metabolites, focusing on its ability to inhibit invasive microbes and biofilm formation. The study concluded that Andrographis paniculata is a promising source of antimicrobial agents and safe support for infectious diseases and that further empirical research is warranted.
Andrographis paniculata, commonly known as “king of bitters,” belongs to the Acanthaceae family. Andrographis paniculata has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. A major bioactive component of Andrographis paniculata is andrographolide, a diterpene lactone in the isoprenoid family known for its broad-spectrum antiviral properties. Andrographolide has the potential to inhibit invasive microbes virulence factors and regulate the host immunity.
“Andrographis paniculata benefits are attributed to its active ingredient, andrographolide,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “Andrographis paniculata is used in traditional medicine to support treatment for the common cold, diarrhea, and fever caused by infections. Steven Buhner’s book Healing Lyme also suggests Andrographis may provide support for Lyme disease treatment. Andrographis extract shows great promise as a health supplement for total body wellness.”
Infectious disease, a serious threat to human health around the world, can often be aggravated by antimicrobial resistance. Those in search of more information about Andrographis paniculata and additional links to scientific studies about the plant can read Linden Botanicals’ Andrographis paniculata FAQ.
