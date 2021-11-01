Update: Williston Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A104002

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Vienna Valenti

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021 at 1200

LOCATION: Wooded area off from Stevensville Road, Underhill, VT

INCIDENT: Death Investigation

VICTIM: Brian Russin

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the victim in this incident is identified as Brian Russin, 56, of Milton, Vermont. The primary cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the secondary cause of death was identified as hanging. The manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Mr. Russin had been the subject of a missing persons case from Milton. Questions about that investigation should be directed to the Milton Police Department.

***Initial news release, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021***

Troopers and Detectives from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks have been in the area of Stevensville Road in Underhill this afternoon investigating what appears to be a non-suspicious death. There is no reason for public concern.

Investigation into this death is ongoing and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending.

Underhill Jericho Fire Department assisted with removing the decedent from the wooded area.

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

- 30 -