Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,646 in the last 365 days.

Update: Williston Barracks / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A104002

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Vienna Valenti                                      

STATION: Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2021 at 1200

LOCATION: Wooded area off from Stevensville Road, Underhill, VT

INCIDENT: Death Investigation 

 

VICTIM: Brian Russin

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the victim in this incident is identified as Brian Russin, 56, of Milton, Vermont. The primary cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the secondary cause of death was identified as hanging. The manner of death was ruled a suicide.

 

Mr. Russin had been the subject of a missing persons case from Milton. Questions about that investigation should be directed to the Milton Police Department.

 

***Initial news release, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021***

Troopers and Detectives from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks have been in the area of Stevensville Road in Underhill this afternoon investigating what appears to be a non-suspicious death.  There is no reason for public concern. 

 

Investigation into this death is ongoing and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending. 

 

Underhill Jericho Fire Department assisted with removing the decedent from the wooded area. 

 

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Update: Williston Barracks / Death investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.