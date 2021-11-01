Marcelle Poirier, Top EB-5 Attorney, to Discuss Direct Investor Source of Funds for Canadian and European EB-5 Investors
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm will host a live webinar on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT, to discuss how to approach the direct EB-5 investor source-of-funds process for Canadian and European EB-5 investors, particularly investors from France. EB5AN founders and managing partners Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld will be joined by expert immigration lawyer Marcelle Poirier of the Law Firm of Marcelle Poirier, a leading EB-5 focused immigration law firm.
“The current opportunity for direct EB-5 investment at $500,000 may not last long,” said Silverman. “Those foreign nationals looking to immigrate to the United States should act quickly to take advantage of the lower investment threshold. Successfully navigating the source-of-funds process is vital to a successful immigrant petition. This process presents a specific set of challenges for potential Canadian and European investors that no one is more qualified and experienced to handle than Marcelle Poirier”
While it is clear that USCIS wants higher minimum investment amounts, it is unclear exactly when direct EB-5 investments might return to the $900,000 minimum.
Silverman emphasized that investors shouldn’t wait. “Anyone thinking of making an investment needs to take steps now to get their funds in place and begin the source-of-funds documentation process. The window of opportunity to invest at $500,000 is closing even faster than many had guessed. Time is short.”
Interested investors should attend the webinar on November 4. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
The Law Firm of Marcelle Poirier is a law firm specializing in American immigration law. The firm represents individuals, families, small and medium-sized companies and publicly traded companies.
