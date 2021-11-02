CLEARED4 REACHES 1 MILLION ACTIVE DAILY USERS, DELIVERING SAFE ENTRIES TO SCHOOLS, EVENTS, BUSINESSES NATIONWIDE
CLEARED4’s health platform ensures compliance with President Biden’s OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Our flexible platform combines all the safety and compliance needs that organizations will use for the COVID-19 era and beyond.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, today announced it has more than 1 million active daily users and has issued 50 million health and safe entry passes to companies, schools, events and concert tours across the U.S. CLEARED4 provides organizations with vaccine verification, testing integration, symptom monitoring, contact tracing, building access control and privacy-first reporting that complies with government regulations.
— Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO, CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is helping its clients, from small companies to large enterprises, move quickly to prepare for President Biden’s vaccine mandate that will be enforced by OSHA.
“Passing this incredible milestone of 1 million daily users demonstrates that CLEARED4 is helping so many businesses and schools reopen and stay open,” stated Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO, CLEARED4. “Our flexible platform combines all the safety and compliance needs that organizations will use for the COVID-19 era and beyond,” he added.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that seamlessly integrates with IT infrastructure, or as a frictionless, standalone experience. The platform offers a comprehensive visual dashboard with live data for administrative reporting and privacy-compliant documentation.
Beyond being compliant with government regulations, CLEARED4’s flexible solution enables companies to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as an office, venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
“CLEARED4 is working with hundreds of organizations to aid in the reopening of businesses, schools and live events,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president, CLEARED4. For the more than 80 million people that work in environments with more than 100 employees, CLEARED4 is ensuring OSHA vaccine mandates are met and that this segment of the population is provided safe entry.”
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
