New SR 9 Bridge Now Open in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee Department of Transportation Assistant Chief Engineer/Regional Director Steve Borden joined federal, state and local officials today to celebrate the completion of the new State Route 9 bridge over the Clinch River in Anderson County.

The existing steel truss bridge was replaced by a webbed steel girder utilizing drilled shaft foundations. Drivers will benefit from new traffic signals, improved signage, striping, and raised pavement markers that were included in this project. The roadway portion of the bridge widened lanes from 9 feet to 11 feet and added two 6 foot bike lanes.

“It's a pleasure to be here today to officially open the new State Route 9 bridge with our federal, state and local partners and the citizens of Anderson County”, said Borden. “The old Green bridge, built in the late 1930s, served its purpose well. We look forward to the new bridge aiding motorists in East Tennessee for decades to come.”

The contractor for the $27.6 million dollar project is Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc. of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Representative Dennis Powers and Representative John Ragan represent Anderson County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

###