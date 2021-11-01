Booming Business on Bolivar Peninsula -Jay's Golf Carts Opens
Jay's Golf Carts is open for business on the Bolivar Peninsula - providing rentals and golf cart service to locals and visitors.
The power couple of Crystal Beach - Jay and Sharon McCurdy are involved in the community and willing to serve.
Summer or Winter - Jay's Golf Carts is Always there!
I'm excited to be able to continue to serve my clients I have come to know and the community I call home”CRYSTAL BEACH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime golf cart guru Jay McCurdy and his wife Sharon are opening Jay’s Golf Carts, a rental and service golf cart business on Bolivar Peninsula. Jay brings nearly ten years of experience to his new company, located at 1163 Hwy 87 in Crystal Beach. Jay and his team will be offering a plethora of on and off-season maintenance services for residents, commuters, and visitors starting Monday November 1. Services will include oil changes, minor repairs, and detailing. "I'm excited to be able to continue to serve my clients I have come to know and the community I call home," says Jay McCurdy.
— Jay McCurdy
Jay and his wife Sharon have been part of the Bolivar Peninsula community as a couple for seven years. The dynamic duo has volunteered, sponsored, and supported numerous events and organizations relentlessly through the years. Sharon serves as Vice President on the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, is a Board of Director for the iconic Texas Crab Festival and is a Volunteer with the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department. "We are thrilled to be here on Bolivar Peninsula to serve and to stay - this is great place to live, work, and play," says Sharon McCurdy.
Jay’s Golf Carts is owned and operated by the McCurdys. Jay has been in the Golf Cart rental and service industry in Bolivar Peninsula for nearly a decade. He is widely known for his trusted business sense, customer service, and professional vision.
For more information on Jay’s Golf Carts, call 409-795-7728 or visit jaysgolfcarts.com.
