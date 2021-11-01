Submit Release
Pax­ton Defends Sen­ate Bill 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court

Attorney General Ken Paxton defended Texas’ Senate Bill 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court will address whether the federal courts have jurisdiction over cases brought by Whole Woman’s Health and the United States seeking to enjoin the statute. Neither plaintiff can suffer injury from the State of Texas, however, because it does not enforce the law – only private citizens do.  

“The Biden Administration does not have the power to sue a state, such as Texas, just because it disagrees with a state law that protects the unborn,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This attempted federal overreach lacks jurisdiction, and I will oppose the federal government’s efforts to deprive Texans of the right to govern themselves. I will always fight for the lives of the unborn, and this law puts our state in the forefront of protecting those without a voice.” 

